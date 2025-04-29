Telangana government invites bid from event management agencies for Miss World

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to host the prestigious 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant from May 6 to June 2, with contestants from 140 countries competing at various locations across the state. To ensure the event’s success, the Tourism department has decided to engage professional event management agencies (EMAs) to promote the state’s culture and heritage globally.

The Miss World pageant will feature events at key tourist destinations, highlighting Telangana’s architectural marvels, regional arts, crafts, handlooms and cuisine.

According to officials, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the state’s tourism offerings, attract both domestic and international visitors, and position Telangana as a prime investment destination.

The Tourism department has invited expressions of interest (EOI) for empanelment of EMAs to manage various aspects of the pageant.

Heavy security at venue

The EMAs will be responsible for event conceptualisation, design, logistics, cultural programs, digital technology, sound systems, lighting, infrastructure and ensuring the smooth execution of ceremonies, performances and security arrangements.