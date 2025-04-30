CBI files case against South Central Railway manager for soliciting bribes

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Syed Munavar Basha, divisional operations manager in the office of the principal chief operations manager, South Central Railway, Secunderabad.

The case is based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer (Technical) and the RPF Vigilance Branch, SCR.

According to the CBI, Basha is accused of soliciting bribes in exchange for selecting candidates to posts such as traffic inspector and chief controller in the operating department at the SCR headquarters.

The agency said four candidates transferred a total of Rs 1,25,000 via UPI to Basha's son's bank account. Separately, Rs 40,000 was allegedly received in cash from one candidate during July–August 2023.

Investigators have also claimed that Basha and his son received a total of Rs 31.62 lakh through transactions suspected to be disproportionate to known sources of income.

The CBI conducted searches at four locations, including two in Sholapur, one in Hyderabad, and one in Guntakal. Documents considered incriminating were reportedly recovered during the operation.

The case is currently under investigation.