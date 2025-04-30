Dance to diagnosis: The silent signs of Wilson’s Disease

For nearly four years, a young woman in Hyderabad walked with what looked like an unusual rhythm, almost as if she were dancing. To her family, it was unusual, perhaps, but not alarming. It was only recently, when her condition worsened, that a medical evaluation revealed the truth — the involuntary movements were a symptom of Wilson’s Disease, a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic disorder. This unusual case has brought attention to a condition that is often misdiagnosed or entirely overlooked, especially in young adults.

A hidden threat

Wilson’s Disease causes copper to accumulate in vital organs, especially the liver and brain. Left untreated, it can lead to severe neurological and psychiatric symptoms, liver failure, and death. While it is rare — estimated to affect one in 30,000 people — it often goes undetected for years due to its wide-ranging and misleading symptoms.

Dr Suresh Babu P, head of neurology at Arete Hospitals, says he sees four to five cases a year in his practice. “Many patients have difficulties in speaking or swallowing. They are first taken to ENT specialists and only later referred to neurologists,” he explains.

Others may show unusual motor symptoms. “Some patients come in with involuntary muscle postures, dystonia, or chorea,” he says, adding, “Chorea is derived from the word ‘choreography’. It’s literally a dance-like movement. And then there’s rubral tremor — shaking starts from the shoulder and elbow, which is something that sets Wilson’s apart from typical Parkinson’s Disease.”