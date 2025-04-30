Eight-year-old Sritej, injured in Pushpa 2 stampede, discharged after 146 days, shifted to rehab

HYDERABAD: Eight-year-old Sritej, who was critically injured during a stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, has been discharged from KIMS Hospital after 146 days of treatment. He has now been shifted to a neuro-rehabilitation centre for continued care.

A medical bulletin issued by doctors Chetan R Mundada and Vishnu Tej Pudi of KIMS said, “Sritej is being discharged to a neuro-rehabilitation centre for continued neuro-rehab services. He is taking oral feeds and does not require oxygen or respiratory support.”

Sritej’s mother, Revathi, died in the same stampede. The police had registered a case and arrested Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, who spent a night in Chanchalguda jail in connection with the incident.