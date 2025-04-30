GHMC, 26 ULBs told to demarcate vending zones, issue certificates

HYDERABAD: The MAUD department has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 26 other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), mostly in the Hyderabad periphery, to demarcate Street Vending Zones — green, amber and red — in all 30 GHMC circles. The demarcation process will involve the chief city planner and vending certificates will be issued to eligible street vendors.

Besides GHMC, the ULBs where demarcation is pending include Ghatkesar, Kompally, Peerzadiguda, Pocharam, Adibatla, Amangal, Bandlaguda Jagir, Jalpally, Kothur, Manikonda, Meerpet, Narsingi, Shamshabad, Shankarpally, Thukkuguda and Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district; and Toopran, Bhootpur, Haliya, Nakrekal, Nandikonda, Kosgi, Maktal, Khanapur, Manthani and Sultanabad.

Currently, the city lacks formally demarcated vending zones. A similar initiative taken nearly a decade ago in some parts of Hyderabad failed to take off due to various reasons. To support urban street vendors, Telangana MEPMA, a wing of MAUD, has asked all ULBs to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Additionally, the department has asked the ULBs to facilitate financial aid to street vendors through banks, similar to the support provided to Self-Help Groups. Camps will be held to provide social security benefits to vendors and their families under SVANidhi se Samriddhi. Civic infrastructure in vending zones will also be developed to improve their socioeconomic well-being, officials said.

Instructions