Hyderabad police file case against former HGA officials for alleged cheating, fraud

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have registered a case against several past presidents, secretaries, captains and committee members of the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and destruction of evidence, leading to losses of several crores for the association between 2016 and April 2025.

The case, filed by permanent HGA member Srinath Reddy Kottam, was initially registered at the Golconda police station and later transferred to the Central Crime Station (CCS). The complainant alleged that a contract worth over Rs 1.75 crore was awarded without proper procedure to a vendor falsely claimed to be an “existing partner”. The vendor was allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh in advance without a valid work order. A site visit reportedly revealed that the vendor did not exist at the given address.

Srinath further claimed that the design contract for a new golf course was rigged. Official minutes were falsified to present one vendor as the lowest bidder, although another had submitted a significantly lower quote. An independent audit reportedly uncovered overpricing of Rs 2.58 crore, irregular vendor identities, duplicate purchase orders, inconsistent journal entries, and missing records, amounting to obstruction of audit and deliberate destruction of evidence.

CCS police booked the accused under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 61(2), 238 and 241 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and launched a probe.