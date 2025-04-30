Stay safe from summertime sickness

Summer brings with it more than just sunshine and school breaks — it also raises the risk of seasonal illnesses for both children and adults. Whether you’re out playing in the sun or hustling through daily routines, the heat can take a toll on your health. From sunburns and food poisoning to heat strokes, intense heat waves open the door to a range of illnesses. To help you stay safe, CE consulted medical experts for practical advice on preventing the most common summer-related health issues.
Food poisoning becomes more common in summer due to warm, humid conditions that allow bacteria to multiply rapidly. Dr Shiva Prasad Surineni, general medicine, GVK Health Hub, said, “Ensure your refrigerator stays below 5°C and isn’t overfilled, so air can circulate properly to keep the temperature consistent. Cooking meat, poultry, and seafood thoroughly is also critical. Poultry should reach an internal temperature of 74°C to ensure harmful bacteria are destroyed.”
He suggested using different chopping boards and utensils for raw meat and ready-to-eat items. Always keep raw meats on the bottom shelf of the fridge to prevent juices from dripping onto other foods and causing cross-contamination. Thoroughly clean fruits and vegetables under running water, clean kitchen tools and disinfect kitchen surfaces.
Dr Shiva added, “Avoid high-risk foods to protect yourself. Street food, undercooked meat, and any food left out in the heat should be avoided. When travelling, stick to purified or bottled water to reduce the risk of waterborne infections.”
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever point to food poisoning. In most cases, symptoms improve with rest and proper hydration, explained Dr Shiva. During recovery, it’s best to eat bland and easy-to-digest foods like curd rice, khichdi, and buttermilk. These are gentle on the stomach and help soothe the digestive system. Spicy, oily, or sugary foods and drinks should be avoided until you feel completely better. If symptoms persist or worsen, it’s important to seek medical attention promptly.
Hospitals and clinics have reported a notable rise in patients with heat-related illnesses, revealed Dr Shiva. “At GVK, for example, around 15–20 people seek medical help daily for food poisoning alone. The soaring summer temperatures are a contributing factor, accelerating bacterial growth in improperly stored food. Alongside gastrointestinal issues, there’s been an increase in vector-borne diseases like dengue. Stagnant water from occasional summer showers creates perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, resulting in a spike in infections.”
Dr Rajib Paul, senior consultant, internal medicine and critical care, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, has some great health tips for you this summer:
Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water. Avoid sugary beverages, which can dehydrate you, and opt for coconut water and fresh fruit juices.
Stay safe from the sun: Avoid direct sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm. Wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing and use sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher). Protect yourself with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
Avoid mosquito bites: Dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases spike during warmer months. So, use insect repellents with DEET or picaridin and wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, especially in the evening. Eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding.
Maintain good hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water and rinse eyes with clean water to prevent irritation. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
Additional precautions: Ensure vaccinations (like MMR) are up to date.
By following these simple yet effective guidelines, you can enjoy a safe and healthy summer, free from the discomforts and dangers of seasonal illnesses.