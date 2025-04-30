Stay safe from summertime sickness

Summer brings with it more than just sunshine and school breaks — it also raises the risk of seasonal illnesses for both children and adults. Whether you’re out playing in the sun or hustling through daily routines, the heat can take a toll on your health. From sunburns and food poisoning to heat strokes, intense heat waves open the door to a range of illnesses. To help you stay safe, CE consulted medical experts for practical advice on preventing the most common summer-related health issues.

Food poisoning becomes more common in summer due to warm, humid conditions that allow bacteria to multiply rapidly. Dr Shiva Prasad Surineni, general medicine, GVK Health Hub, said, “Ensure your refrigerator stays below 5°C and isn’t overfilled, so air can circulate properly to keep the temperature consistent. Cooking meat, poultry, and seafood thoroughly is also critical. Poultry should reach an internal temperature of 74°C to ensure harmful bacteria are destroyed.”

He suggested using different chopping boards and utensils for raw meat and ready-to-eat items. Always keep raw meats on the bottom shelf of the fridge to prevent juices from dripping onto other foods and causing cross-contamination. Thoroughly clean fruits and vegetables under running water, clean kitchen tools and disinfect kitchen surfaces.