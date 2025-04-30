Tharun Bhascker: Success is about understanding yourself, accepting others

What do you do when you are not writing for films or directing?

I have a ton of things to do, but most of the time, I just hang out with my friends. I love meeting people, but if I’m in a space where I need solitude, you won’t be able to reach me — I’ll be completely cut off, binge-watching TV shows and binge-eating.

Lately, I’ve been wanting to use my time more productively. I have a shelf full of books, but I’ve probably read only about 10% of them, so I’m hoping to finally get started on that. My friends always ask me if I’ve actually read all those books, and honestly, it’s about time I start living up to it! I also have a few LEGO sets lying around that I’ve been meaning to try out.

All this sounds great on paper, but in reality, I mostly end up binge-eating and binge-watching!

Tell us about the bond you have with your mother.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride. I think a lot of us would agree that the previous generation worked much harder and was far more sincere. There’s always this lingering guilt — that we aren’t living up to the standards they set — and it weighs heavily on us.

I’ve seen my mother prioritise me above everything else. When I was a toddler, she didn’t even have enough money to take the bus to drop me off. The bus driver, feeling sorry for her, would sometimes pick her up and drop her off, but most of the time, she would walk, saving every coin she could. That’s how much she put me above everything else. It’s beautiful, but also heavy — growing up with that kind of sacrifice tied to your story adds a lot of emotional weight.

At some point, you realise you need to free yourself from that generational chain. I see Gen Z being much calmer — they don’t seem burdened by these things the way we are. They seem to let go of hate and guilt much more easily. But for me, it’s not so simple. I’ve seen my parents struggle up close, sometimes even hitting rock bottom, and that makes the bond much deeper and more emotional.

I prioritise my mom and dad above everything. I wouldn’t be who I am today without them. That attachment has sometimes led people to say I’m too close to my parents and should move out or live separately, but I don’t see it that way at all. I’m proud of the bond I share with them. Whether someone calls me a ‘mumma’s boy’ or anything else, I embrace it fully.

I’m especially happy now seeing my mom finally living a little more for herself. Just recently, we had an argument — I told her she doesn’t even know how to enjoy life because she’s been running the rat race for so long. She wakes up looking for work to do, unable to relax. I realise I inherited that mindset too. If I take a holiday before achieving something ‘productive’, I get anxious. And honestly, I blame her a little for that! But in the end, that’s just another part of the deep connection we share.