Crucial Sanjeevaiah Park RoB to materialise soon

HYDERABAD: The crucial RoB between Sanjeevaiah Park and Patigadda, connecting Necklace Road and SP Road in Secunderabad, is set to materialise soon, with GHMC and SCR agreeing to prioritise the works. Proposed as an alternative to Begumpet Road and Ranigunj X Roads, this link between Hyderabad and Secunderabad is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan told TNIE that tenders for the RoB, estimated to cost Rs 80 crore, would be floated soon as both GHMC and SCR agreed to take up the construction as a priority. The RoB is designed as a four-lane, 7.50-metre dual carriageway with a central median and footpaths on either side, spanning 600–700 meters.

Over a decade ago, a similar RoB proposal costing Rs 28 crore hit a roadblock as HMDA and GHMC failed to release their 50% share (Rs 14 crore).