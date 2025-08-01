GHMC food cops flag violations in 35 dark stores

HYDERABAD: The GHMC food safety officials conducted surprise inspections of retail stores, distributors, and delivery points of e-commerce platforms — Zepto, Amazon Fresh, Instamart, BlinkIt, Big Basket, Swiggy, and Zomato — within the circle jurisdiction. They thoroughly checked the food articles, storage facilities, documentation, and initiated action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Up to 35 establishments were inspected by the FSOs and 65 samples were collected. On finding violations, notices are being issued for rectification of defects, and in case of any major violation, adjudication will be filed before the concerned Adjudication Officers.

Common violations noticed during the inspections include housefly infestations, absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers, improper pest management, food and non-food products stored together, and food handlers found without hair caps and gloves.