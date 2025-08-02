35 mobile apps on radar of Hyderabad Cybercrime police for obscene video calls

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked developers of over 35 mobile applications for allegedly promoting obscene video interactions in exchange for money.

According to the complaint, the apps claiming to be dating platforms allow users to create free profiles but require the purchase of tokens or chips to initiate video calls with listed female profiles. Once connected, the calls often turn sexually suggestive and in many cases, they involve direct nudity and obscene content.

Police observed that many of these apps are available on platforms and often camouflage themselves as dating or social networking services but, in reality, promote vulgar video calls for money.

Officials added such practices not only degrade moral standards but also violate multiple legal provisions relating to the indecent representation of women, transmission of obscene material, and promotion of sex-based commerce via digital platforms.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and the IRWA. Further investigation is on.