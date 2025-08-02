Abhishek Vernekar Healing Through Movement

It wasn’t just another workshop for choreographer and artist Abhishek Vernekar — it was something far more personal. When he walked into Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness Studio in Hyderabad recently, it wasn’t about stepping onto the dance floor; it was about picking up where he had to once leave off. The city, the people, and the energy all came together to create a moment that was long in the making.

Speaking to CE, Abhishek confessed that this visit was a special one. “The last time I was here, I couldn’t do my workshop because of an injury. So, this time, I had to come back and complete what I left incomplete. It was a comeback for me. The way Hyderabad welcomed me back… it couldn’t have been more special,” Abhishek shared, visibly emotional and happy.

There was a buzz in the air as dancers gathered for his class; some were regulars and others were new faces, but all were equally excited to see him in his dancing element after a long time. The energy, he said, was unreal and insane. “I had goosebumps. Everyone was waiting to see me dance and teach after such a long gap, and that anticipation turned into pure waves in the room. Despite the chaos in the studio, the students’ energy never dropped. This is what it made this one of the best classes I’ve ever had,” said Abhishek.

For the workshop, he chose two songs that were deeply contrasting in feel and style: Yad Lagla and Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai. “Yad Lagla is full of emotion and a deep, grounded piece. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai brought in that nostalgic, flowy, romantic vibe. I wanted to do two different styles but with the same intensity of feeling,” he explained.