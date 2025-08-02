Abhishek Vernekar Healing Through Movement

It wasn’t just another workshop for choreographer and artist Abhishek Vernekar — it was something far more personal. When he walked into Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness Studio in Hyderabad recently, it wasn’t about stepping onto the dance floor; it was about picking up where he had to once leave off. The city, the people, and the energy all came together to create a moment that was long in the making.
Speaking to CE, Abhishek confessed that this visit was a special one. “The last time I was here, I couldn’t do my workshop because of an injury. So, this time, I had to come back and complete what I left incomplete. It was a comeback for me. The way Hyderabad welcomed me back… it couldn’t have been more special,” Abhishek shared, visibly emotional and happy.
There was a buzz in the air as dancers gathered for his class; some were regulars and others were new faces, but all were equally excited to see him in his dancing element after a long time. The energy, he said, was unreal and insane. “I had goosebumps. Everyone was waiting to see me dance and teach after such a long gap, and that anticipation turned into pure waves in the room. Despite the chaos in the studio, the students’ energy never dropped. This is what it made this one of the best classes I’ve ever had,” said Abhishek.
For the workshop, he chose two songs that were deeply contrasting in feel and style: Yad Lagla and Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai. “Yad Lagla is full of emotion and a deep, grounded piece. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai brought in that nostalgic, flowy, romantic vibe. I wanted to do two different styles but with the same intensity of feeling,” he explained.
And just when everything was flowing smoothly, there came an unexpected twist; quite literally, a leaky AC. “Midway through the workshop, there was a leak from the AC, and the entire studio floor got wet. Total chaos! But instead of panicking, we all just shifted to the lobby and continued dancing there. It was one of a kind thing I’ll never forget. Sometimes, when things don’t go as planned, the best memories are made,” Abhishek laughed.
But his journey to this point hasn’t been easy. Without a fixed path or constant guidance, Abhishek carved out his space through trial, error, and sheer will. “I didn’t have someone holding my hand through training or guiding me step by step. I had to learn, unlearn, and evolve through trial and error. I never want anyone to feel lost or unsupported in their dance journey, because I know what it feels like to have to figure it all out on your own,” he noted.
That sense of purpose has also influenced how he prepares for each workshop, mentally and physically. Abhishek stated, “You start understanding your own teaching style better, you begin to read your students more deeply, and you do your own research to keep growing. Mentally, I take time to ground myself, whether that’s through silence, a small ritual, or just reminding myself why I’m doing this. It helps me stay present, focused, and fully available for the people in front of me. And especially after my injury, I’ve added a lot more to my physical conditioning. I prepare in a way that lets me walk in with confidence, no hesitation, and just 100 percent commitment.”
As he’s grown, so has his choreography style, moving from complexity to connection. “You evolve and learn with experience, with life, and especially through teaching. It is very important to stay connected with yourself. You can take inspiration from anywhere, but at the end of the day, it has to feel like you. Earlier, I used to focus more on movement and complexity. Now, it’s about honesty. I don’t choreograph to impress; I choreograph to connect. The style may shift, but the intent stays true,” he said.
What keeps him going, above all, is the love he continues to receive from students and audiences alike. Abhishek shared, “The fact that people still want to learn from me, that they wait for my classes, that they trust me with their growth... that in itself is my biggest motivation. This is something I’ve always dreamed of, and it continues to give me peace and purpose. When I’m teaching, I’m the best me I’ve ever been.”