After sugar boards, Hyderabad CBSE schools set up ‘Oil boards’

HYDERABAD: After launching ‘Sugar Boards’ last year, CBSE-affiliated schools are now introducing ‘Oil Boards’ to raise awareness about unhealthy fat consumption among students. The initiative aims to combat rising childhood obesity by encouraging healthier food choices.

Several CBSE schools in Hyderabad have begun implementing the campaign, while some are planning to roll it out by the second week of August. The awareness drive includes poster-making competitions, health tip displays, and sessions focused on reducing oil intake. All posters and charts will be created by students, with schools also organising seminars on healthy living.

A staff member at Kendriya Vidyalaya Picket said, “Following CBSE guidelines, we plan to install Oil Boards and will involve students in making posters on the ill effects of excessive oil consumption.”

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trimulgherry, the campaign includes bulletin board posters, placards in dining areas, and monthly orientation sessions for parents.

Suchitra Academy correspondent Praveen said, “We’re conducting awareness sessions and speaking to our school cook about the brand and quantity of oil used. Through project-based learning, students are being educated on nutrition and food choices.”