Friendship Day Special: Bonds beyond spotlight

Avika Gor, actress

On sets, my best friend has always been Manish Raisinghan, my co-actor from Sasural Simar Ka. We connected deeply, not just while shooting, but also while exploring filmmaking together. We had a great time making short films, writing scripts, and having endless conversations about cinema. That’s how our bond grew. I’ve always kept my circle small, and I think that’s a smart choice. It’s better to have a few genuine friends who truly matter than to be surrounded by too many. Some of my most cherished memories are of travelling with friends. Trips to places like Dubai and France hold a special place in my heart, not just for the fun, but for the learning and cultural exposure they brought. If I had to name my 4 am friends, it would be Manish and Tejaswi Madivada, an actress from Hyderabad. These are the two people I can always count on, no matter the time or situation. To me, friendship is like having a mirror in your life — someone who reflects who you really are, what you’re capable of, and how you can grow. True friendships are not just important; they’re transformative. They teach you lessons even your family might not.