Friendship Day Special: Bonds beyond spotlight

It’s Friendship Day on August 3, and many are already excited to spend quality time with their best friends, making the most of every shared moment. Some friends meet every day, others catch up occasionally, and a few may live miles apart but remain inseparable for life. Friendship comes in all forms, and this year, CE reached out to celebrities who hold their friendships close to heart. They opened up about what true friendship means to them and shared cherished memories of the moments they’ve spent together.
Avika Gor, actress
On sets, my best friend has always been Manish Raisinghan, my co-actor from Sasural Simar Ka. We connected deeply, not just while shooting, but also while exploring filmmaking together. We had a great time making short films, writing scripts, and having endless conversations about cinema. That’s how our bond grew. I’ve always kept my circle small, and I think that’s a smart choice. It’s better to have a few genuine friends who truly matter than to be surrounded by too many. Some of my most cherished memories are of travelling with friends. Trips to places like Dubai and France hold a special place in my heart, not just for the fun, but for the learning and cultural exposure they brought. If I had to name my 4 am friends, it would be Manish and Tejaswi Madivada, an actress from Hyderabad. These are the two people I can always count on, no matter the time or situation. To me, friendship is like having a mirror in your life — someone who reflects who you really are, what you’re capable of, and how you can grow. True friendships are not just important; they’re transformative. They teach you lessons even your family might not.
Rahul Ramakrishna, actor
I’d be stirring up a hornet’s nest if I named just one person from the industry, so I’ll say this, my current closest friend is my son, Rumi. Our favourite pastime is messing up the house together. One of my fondest memories with friends is from my younger days — spending hours aimlessly roaming around local trains and stations in Hyderabad, completely broke, yet having the time of our lives. If there’s one friend I can call, even in the middle of the night, it’s Imran Khan, a journalist from Bengaluru. To me, friendship is nothing less than a necessity; something essential to cope with the tragedy of human existence.
Lakshmi Manchu, actress
Friendship means everything to me. Throughout my life, my friends have been my anchors, biggest supporters, and loudest cheerleaders. Honestly, I don’t know where I’d be without them; they truly are everything. One of the things I cherish most is travelling with my friends. We often plan trips with our kids, parents, and families; it becomes a beautiful gathering involving different generations. Those moments, filled with laughter, love, and togetherness, are some of the most treasured memories of my life.
Harshvardhan Rane, actor
My best friend on a film set has to be Milap Zaveri, the director of Deewaniyat. He was the first one who taught me how to laugh and truly enjoy myself while filming. Before meeting him, I used to take everything on set way too seriously. This space wouldn’t feel complete without mentioning my best friend, Minnakshi Das. What I truly cherish about our bond is that she knows me better than even my parents do. Around her, I feel heard and that’s what great friends do. If there’s one friend I can call in the middle of the night for help, it’s Sonup. He’s the most selfless friend I could ever ask for. To me, friendship means freedom. God gives us family, but friends are the ones we choose and that makes the relationship all the more special, because it’s entirely on our terms.