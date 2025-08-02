Hyderabad couple blackmail man with explicit clips, held

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police arrested five persons, including a couple, for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a private employee after recording explicit videos with the woman while he was unconscious.

According to the police, the 46-year-old victim met one Dimple at a pub in Kukatpally on July 19. After spending some time there, around midnight, when the pub closed, he requested Dimple to drop him at Banjara Hills.

As he was under the influence of alcohol, Dimple rode the bike while he sat pillion. When they reached near the NFCL Junction, two people got down from a car, dragged him into the vehicle, and covered his face with a cloth.

After the victim lost his consciousness, the accused robbed him of valuables, including a gold chain, and also unlocked his phone by forcing him to reveal the password, the complainant claimed.

He was then taken to an unknown location. The next morning, July 20, around 6 am, four unidentified individuals booked an Ola auto and dropped him near his residence, with one of them accompanying him. About 500 meters from his house, they stopped, took away his phone, and demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash.

After reaching home, the victim realised that while he was unconscious, the accused had recorded explicit videos of him with a woman. They threatened to delete the videos only if he paid them Rs 10 lakh.