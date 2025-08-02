Hyderabad man held for assisting cyber crooks in Cambodia

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested a 31-year-old man for supplying bank accounts and providing manpower to cyber fraudsters operating from Cambodia. The accused, identified as Chikkala Santosh Kumar, a native of Nizamabad district, is reportedly involved in six cases across the country.

According to police, Santosh worked at the RGIA between 2015 and 2016. During his stint, he developed contacts and later opened consultancy services. He also visited Dubai, Singapore and several other countries, where he studied employment systems and opportunities.

Using these networks, Santosh began supplying people to contractors abroad for job opportunities in exchange for commission. Among those, he also facilitated the travel of three persons to Cambodia for employment. During this process, he came in contact with a Chinese national identified as Toto, with whom he had worked in Cambodia before sending several more workers there.

Police said fraudsters in Cambodia typically lure victims by contacting them through phone calls and social media platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. Posing as representatives of reputed companies, they use fake identities, and fabricated profit reports to build trust. Once a victim transfers money, they are blocked and all communication is cut off.

Cybercrime cops arrest 48 scammers in July

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested 48 cyber scammers across India in July 2025. These scammers defrauded `27 crore in Hyderabad, of which the police managed to refund `2.21 crore to the victims. About 269 cases were registered in the city in July alone. Among those arrested, six were involved in digital arrest frauds, 21 in investment and trading frauds, and the remaining 21 in other types of frauds.

They were linked to a total of 415 cases across India, including 78 in Telangana. The accused were also involved in 60 cases in West Bengal, 16 in Andhra Pradesh, one in Andaman & Nicobar, four in Assam, three in Bihar, 11 in Chhattisgarh, 19 in Delhi, 24 in Gujarat, three in Goa, six in Haryana, nine in Jharkhand, 72 in Karnataka, 10 in Kerala, four in Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, one in Punjab, 12 in Rajasthan, 27 in Tamil Nadu, one in Sikkim, 23 in Uttar Pradesh, one in Uttarakhand and three in Jammu & Kashmir