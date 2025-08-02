Tanvi Mundle: Theatre is a 'nashaa'

The actress’ expressions do not fail to amaze even when she isn’t in character; it almost seems like she was born to reign over the stage. This was something her family recognised early on, encouraging her aspirations to pursue acting after she won several awards in college for the same. “My family had no background in the film industry, but my father stood by me like a rock,” says Tanvi, her eyes gleaming with a pride that quickly morphs into softness. “But he passed away before he could ever see how far I’ve come. But I know that everywhere I go, he is watching over me…” she notes with a smile.

But bubbly as Tanvi is, she pulls herself together, just like her father taught her, and states, “When I keep my feet on the stage, I forget everything!” As someone who acts on the stage, small screen, and big screen, Tanvi defines theatre in a unique way: “Unlike in front of the camera, on stage, you have to really throw your voice and use your whole body to convey the story to the audience. The beauty is how you can see the audience’s reaction right then and there. Ah, mein kya bataaun, theatre ek nashaa hai.”