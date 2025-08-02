Where heirloom meets heart: Chef Spoorthi wows with 'The Southern Table' at Sheraton

We took a little trip to Karnataka — after all, plopping onto your neighbour’s courtyard every now and then is the neighbourly thing to do, isn’t it? And if they offer you a meal, you simply do not refuse. At Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Chef Spoorthi TN treated us to a deliciously homely experience featuring ancestral dishes and coastal delights in a pop-up called ‘The Southern Table’, presented by Southern Aura.

We were welcomed with a vibrant marigold-coloured drink called Muskmelon Panaka, a soothing blend of muskmelon, cardamom, jaggery and just a whisper of lemon juice. The hints of edible camphor in the divine concoction made us momentarily wander off to Tirupati devalayam for a devotional stroll, before we were gently brought back to Karnataka as our noses picked up diverse scents from the thali before us.