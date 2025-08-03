How a fundraising e-mail shaped Telangana’s biggest helping hands

HYDERABAD: In 2007, a simple act of compassion set the stage for one of Hyderabad and state’s most impactful health-focused non-profit organisations. Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), which now supports over 15 lakh people annually, wasn’t born of a plan — it emerged from a moment of urgency.

A year earlier, Mujtaba Hasan Askari, then a senior IT professional at Infosys and volunteer with its CSR initiative ‘Mamta’, had come across a desperate case: a plumber’s son needed urgent brain surgery that cost `1.5 lakh. Askari emailed his office network asking for help. The response was overwhelming. Nearly `7 lakh poured in. “That moment gave me hope,” he tells TNIE. “It showed me how much people care, and what we can achieve together.”

Moved by the generosity and the scale of need it revealed, Askari began volunteering over weekends from his brother’s ad agency office. Word spread. People from across Hyderabad and nearby districts came seeking help. Within months, queues formed. By 2007, HHF was formally registered as a charitable trust.

Initially, HHF raised funds to cover medical costs for underprivileged patients. But as demand exploded, it became clear the model wouldn’t last. “It wasn’t sustainable,” Askari says. “We needed a better way.”

The shift came with a simple insight: instead of paying private hospital bills, HHF would help patients access what was already available to them in government hospitals. The foundation began setting up “health desks” within public hospitals. Staffed by trained volunteers, these desks helped patients navigate the often-overwhelming system: explaining procedures, arranging admissions, securing beds or even locating a stretcher.

“Government hospitals are busy and understaffed. For a poor patient walking in, it can feel like nobody cares. Our team becomes the face of the hospital for them,” he says.

Today, HHF runs help desks in over a dozen public hospitals in Hyderabad, with plans to expand to Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda.

A leap of faith

In 2014, after years of juggling his corporate career and social work, Askari quit Infosys to devote himself fully to HHF. “It wasn’t easy, but I knew where I wanted to be,” he remarks. “This work gave my life a deeper meaning.”

The foundation’s mission sharpened: make healthcare accessible and affordable for the most vulnerable. HHF identified underserved urban areas, especially migrant worker-dominated slums, and began setting up primary clinics. Today, 17 such centres offer free consultations, diagnostics and medicines.