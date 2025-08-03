Rekha’s award-winning silk saree tells Sircilla’s story

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In the heart of Sircilla’s bustling powerloom cluster, known for producing fine sarees, one woman has quietly risen above the fray. Veldi Rekha, a skilled weaver, has not only mastered the craft of saree weaving but also the intricate art of Pavitra Malalu (sacred garlands). Her years of dedication culminated in a historic recognition: she became the first woman to receive the Konda Laxman Bapuji Award for excellence in handloom craftsmanship.

The award honours Rekha’s pivotal role, alongside her husband Veldi Hari Prasad, in creating the Rajanna Siri Pattu— a globally acclaimed silk saree completed in just 45 days. Measuring 48 inches in width and five metres in length, the saree stands out for its symbolic design: Kaman motifs representing Kakatiya valour, jari butas inspired by offerings made to Lord Rajanna of Vemulawada and a striking depiction of a woman spinning yarn, an homage to Sircilla’s rich weaving legacy.

Praise from PM

The couple has been innovating in the handloom sector for over a decade, earning national attention, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their unique creations, among them, a silk saree that fits inside a matchbox.

Their work has graced international stages as well. During the recent Miss World competition, contestants walked the ramp wearing sarees woven by the couple, further spotlighting Sircilla on the global map.

“This award has increased our responsibilities and encouraged us to keep improving our skills,” Rekha tells TNIE, whose quiet perseverance has become a beacon of pride for weavers across Telangana.