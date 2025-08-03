Secunderabad station revamp inconveniences public

HYDERABAD: As part of the Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the South Central Railway (SCR) has implemented diversions and operational changes to facilitate the movement of construction machinery and materials. Several trains originating from or passing through Secunderabad are being diverted or terminated at alternative stations such as Charlapalli, Kacheguda, and Malkajgiri.

Among these, nine pairs of trains running to and from Vikarabad have been rerouted via the Sanathnagar–Ghatkesar bypass line. Passengers, including local residents, students, and office-goers travelling on these routes, are often forced to disembark at Charlapalli or Lingampalli, leading to additional travel time and costs and sometimes higher than the original train fare to reach Malkajgiri or other destinations.

In response, Long Trains & MMTS Travellers Association president and Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member Noor Ahmed Ali has urged railway authorities to develop Neredmet MMTS Station as a major halt for express trains on the bypass section.

Noor Ahmed Ali noted Neredmet’s central location, ample parking, and strong road connectivity across Hyderabad. He suggested extending the station’s two platforms by approximately 250 metres to accommodate 24-coach express trains. Ali said the move would boost accessibility for lakhs, given the area’s dense population and strong transport network.