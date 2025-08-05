Bridal tale woven with emotion

Brides have their own unique choices when it comes to picking the perfect outfit for their big day. It’s often an emotional, time-intensive process, one that Ridhi Mehra understands deeply. With an eye for elegance and a deep understanding of modern bridal sensibilities, she introduces her latest collection, ‘Becoming Her’, now available in Hyderabad. Every ensemble has been crafted with the bride’s preferences at heart, offering a blend of tradition and contemporary flair. CE caught up with the designer as she unveiled her new store and collection in the city.

Excerpts

Tell us about your new store in Hyderabad. Why did you choose this city?

After our flagship in Delhi, Hyderabad felt like the natural next step. The demand from this city was growing consistently, our client base here is strong and very connected to our aesthetic. Even though our designs are more contemporary compared to what’s traditionally seen here, we noticed that Hyderabadis are open to experimentation. It’s a conservative market in some ways, but also one that’s evolving and embracing change. That balance really works for our brand.

What inspired the new collection, ‘Becoming Her’?

This is our second bridal collection, and we’ve gone bigger this time, both in scale and vision. Priced between Rs 2 to Rs 4 lakhs, it offers a sweet spot for brides seeking exclusivity without going overboard. ‘Becoming Her’ captures the emotional transition of a woman becoming a bride — her dreams, her hesitations, her excitement. It’s about the anticipation before the big day. We’ve designed the collection for the girl who’s still waiting for her special someone, but has already found her perfect outfit!