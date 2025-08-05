Bridal tale woven with emotion

Brides have their own unique choices when it comes to picking the perfect outfit for their big day. It’s often an emotional, time-intensive process, one that Ridhi Mehra understands deeply. With an eye for elegance and a deep understanding of modern bridal sensibilities, she introduces her latest collection, ‘Becoming Her’, now available in Hyderabad. Every ensemble has been crafted with the bride’s preferences at heart, offering a blend of tradition and contemporary flair. CE caught up with the designer as she unveiled her new store and collection in the city.
Excerpts
Tell us about your new store in Hyderabad. Why did you choose this city?
After our flagship in Delhi, Hyderabad felt like the natural next step. The demand from this city was growing consistently, our client base here is strong and very connected to our aesthetic. Even though our designs are more contemporary compared to what’s traditionally seen here, we noticed that Hyderabadis are open to experimentation. It’s a conservative market in some ways, but also one that’s evolving and embracing change. That balance really works for our brand.
What inspired the new collection, ‘Becoming Her’?
This is our second bridal collection, and we’ve gone bigger this time, both in scale and vision. Priced between Rs 2 to Rs 4 lakhs, it offers a sweet spot for brides seeking exclusivity without going overboard. ‘Becoming Her’ captures the emotional transition of a woman becoming a bride — her dreams, her hesitations, her excitement. It’s about the anticipation before the big day. We’ve designed the collection for the girl who’s still waiting for her special someone, but has already found her perfect outfit!
And how did the name come about?
The name ‘Becoming Her’ is rooted in every woman’s personal journey toward becoming a bride. Whether she’s shy, empowered, dreamy, or strong, this collection is about her emotional evolution. It reflects how she envisions herself on her wedding day, the beauty, strength, and individuality she embraces.
Can you take us through the design detailing?
We’ve drawn inspiration from traditional crafts — marodi work, patola embroidery, and rich handloom techniques. One of the highlights is the use of tissue, a handwoven zari fabric that’s beautiful but challenging to work with. We’ve blended it with various colours and modern cuts. You’ll see a mix of the old and the new, like blouses with contemporary silhouettes, co-ord sets, and even a pant suit styled for bridal wear. This is also the first time we’ve introduced men’s wear in Hyderabad, which I’m very excited about!
What trending colours have you explored in this line?
We’ve played with a vibrant palette like deep emerald greens, lilacs (which are new for us), and of course, the traditional reds. We’ve also done interesting colour blends, like fuchsia with orange on tissue to create a rustic tone. One standout piece is the bridal pant suit with a dupatta — perfect for the bride who wants something bold yet rooted in tradition. And of course, lehengas remain an integral part of the collection.
What do you observe about bridal fashion in Hyderabad?
While I don’t get to explore the city much when I’m here, I do keep an eye on the design landscape. Hyderabad designers are doing some fabulous work, many of whom retail in Delhi too. The city has held on to its traditions, which I admire. For example, Kanjeevarams are still a go-to for many weddings. But there’s also a growing appetite for change, brides are open to experimenting, and that’s where we fit in.
Have you collaborated with weavers for your handloom work?
Yes, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. We started working with weavers a year ago, especially for our tissue fabrics. It’s still an evolving journey — there are so many more types of handlooms we’re yet to explore. Banaras is a key sourcing hub for us right now.
Any advice for upcoming designers?
Dream big. Be clear about what you want to achieve, and stay true to your vision. Clarity and conviction go a long way.
What message would you like to give Hyderabad brides about your new collection?
This collection is very close to my heart. I would love for brides to come and experience it in person — you simply can’t appreciate the intricate craftsmanship through pictures alone. I also encourage them to explore more handlooms and invest in pieces that are sustainable and timeless.
Finally, what does fashion mean to you?
Fashion, for me, is an expression of your mood, your individuality. It’s deeply personal and, at its best, it brings you joy.