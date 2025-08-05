SBWL clears key projects in Telangana, to open tiger cell

Peddagutta Lift Irrigation Project cleared

The 11kV power line and approach road proposal in Mulugu was rejected for its possible environmental impact. However, the Peddagutta Lift Irrigation Project in Nalgonda was approved by the NBWL. The board also discussed animal passageways for 22 rural roads—18 under the PMGSY and four under the Roads and Buildings department. A central team from the Ministry of Environment, NTCA, WII, and State Forest department will inspect the sites in August. Forest officials were directed to revise underpass designs based on wildlife presence.

Mobile towers cleared

The board approved 13 mobile towers proposed by BSNL and Airtel in forest areas. These were previously cleared by the NBWL in March 2025.

Standing committee formed

A Standing Committee of the SBWL has been officially formed through a March 2025 government order under Section 6A(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It will advise on conservation issues, review forest-impacting projects, and help plan protected areas. At least 50% of members must be present for decisions. It was also noted that revenue from forest and tiger reserve check posts is being deposited into Tiger Conservation Foundation accounts to support anti-poaching.

Tiger Cell to be set up

A tiger cell will be established at Aranya Bhavan to monitor tiger and leopard activity outside protected areas and track human-wildlife conflict in districts like Kamareddy, Nirmal, Jagtial, Eturnagaram, and Kinnerasani. A study was approved to assess heavy vehicle movement through Kawal Tiger Reserve, focusing on wildlife deaths, and environmental impact.