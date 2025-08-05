Seeds, shells & strategy

What do you think of when you hear the words ‘childhood games’? For some, it might be hide and seek in the backyard, or carrom played on summer afternoons. For others, it could be ludo with cousins or marbles on the veranda. But for many who walked into the immersive experience curated by Kreeda in collaboration with the Crafts Council of Telangana, it was traditional games like Ashta Chamma, Pallanguzhi (Vamanaguntalu), Aadu Puli Aatam (Puli Meka), Kattam Vilayattu, Hoopstick, Five Stones, Solah Seedi, Dahdi and more that brought back a flood of memories.

The event didn’t just showcase these games; it brought them to life. Spread across the room were wooden boards, colourful seeds and shells, with families huddled around them, learning, playing, and laughing together. What stood out the most was the range of people enjoying themselves, from children to elderly visitors who hadn’t played these traditional games in decades.

These weren’t just pastimes. Many of these games were once carved into the floors of temples and monuments, played with care and strategy, carrying a cultural significance far beyond what meets the eye. They were social tools, learning devices, and memory-makers; all rolled into one.