Shailly Kapoor: Finding her voice

'Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh poori kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai…’ These lines from the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om won the hearts of an entire generation of Indians. For isn’t it so beautiful to dream of something so deeply that the Universe leaves no star unturned to fulfil it? For city-based singer Shailly Kapoor, life has had its ups and downs, but today, she is living her truth, confident that the universe will conspire to make her dreams come true.

Ahead of her mehfil at Imli Sarai on August 9, she fondly recalls to CE, “I was born in Kanpur, where we often had baithaks and mehfils at home. Singers and shayars would fill our house with poetry and song, sometimes until 3 am in the morning! My father would sing while playing the harmonium, and my mother, who loved music, would join in.” Hers was a musical upbringing in every sense, and even as a little girl, she was deeply immersed in the likes of Begum Akhtar, Iqbal Bano, and Mehdi Hassan.

But the whimsical rosiness gave way to a harsh reality: her parents divorced, and little Shailly didn’t take it well at all, failing her Class 1. When she was 14, she and her sister moved out of their paternal home to Gujarat, where her mother worked as a banker. “It was all about meeting ends. After school, while other children frolicked outside, my sister and I would do the jhaadu-pocha ourselves,” she narrates with a sigh.

But Shailly’s heart was made of steel — she just wouldn’t let go of her first love, music. “I began singing professionally at a hotel, hoping to earn money and support my mother and sister,” she shares. The little girl inside her jumps for joy when she recalls how, upon realising how talented she was, her father helped her get tutored by the great Mohinderjit Singh, who also mentored the husband-and-wife singer duo, Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh.