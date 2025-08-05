Telangana CM welcomes Eli Lilly to Hyderabad with a word of praise for Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Praising the vision and hard work of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Hyderabad has been transformed into a GCC hub in just 20 months of Congress rule.

“In less than 20 months, with Sridhar Babu’s vision and hard work, our government has turned Hyderabad into a GCC hub,” the chief minister said after inaugurating US pharma major Eli Lilly’s new technology and innovation facility in Hyderabad.

“We are not opening any ordinary centre or GCC, but a nerve-centre of Eli Lilly, like the brain of the corporation, operating from here. It will manage, lead and accelerate Eli Lilly’s global operations,” Revanth stated, adding that the GCC growth in Hyderabad, in line with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, will help the state achieve a US$1 trillion economy.

“We are proud that one in every three vaccines administered anywhere in the world is developed or manufactured in Hyderabad,” he stated, adding: “The Hyderabad GCC will integrate Lilly’s advanced technology capabilities across key functions, supporting accelerated innovation, enhanced efficiency and improved health outcomes for patients globally.”

The chief minister further said that Hyderabad has become the preferred global destination for cutting-edge capability centres of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The city is the life sciences capital of India, with the presence of over 2,000 companies, he added.

Revanth said that by focusing on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, cloud computing and software product engineering, the site will contribute to solving some of the world’s most pressing health challenges while also creating growth opportunities for local talent.

The chief minister expressed commitment to providing a transparent, progressive and innovation-driven ecosystem so that the life sciences industry can grow in scope and change the health sciences capabilities for the entire world.

Referring to the Eli Lilly workforce in Hyderabad, he said, “You are not just living and working in Hyderabad – you are now part of our family. You are shaping the future of global healthcare from Hyderabad.”

The company has already onboarded 100 professionals at the 220,000-square-foot Hyderabad facility and plans to expand the headcount to 1,500 over the next few years.