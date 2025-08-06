AGAM's new album 'Arrival of the Ethereal' a labour of love, rock, and roll

Widely regarded as one of the pioneering bands to spark lasting interest in Carnatic fusion, AGAM has carved a niche for seamlessly blending traditional ragas with progressive rock, without ever losing the soul of classical music. Since their inception in 2003, they’ve released a few timeless albums that still live on in playlists across generations.

Now, they’re back with their much-anticipated album, Arrival of the Ethereal, a project that’s been nearly a decade in the making. As they tour across India and beyond, members of AGAM — T Praveen Kumar, Aditya Kasyap, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Sivakumar Nagarajan, Swamy Seetharaman and Yadhunandan Nagaraj — made a stop in Hyderabad, where CE caught up with them for an exclusive conversation about their music, creative process, and future projects.

Excerpts

What’s the story behind your new album Arrival of the Ethereal?

This album has been in the works for almost eight years. It’s divided into eight chapters, four of which have been produced so far. Two of them, The Silence that Remains and Walk of the Bride, have already been released. With Arrival of the Ethereal, we wanted to explore the full spectrum of human emotions. Walk of the Bride is a celebration of union, the joy that brings two people together in marriage. Every track in this album is ambitious; we’ve pushed ourselves far beyond what we did in A Dream to Remember. Each song explores a different soundscape, and we truly believe this is some of our best work to date.