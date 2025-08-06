Hyderabad: Surya Nagar residents raise alarm over illegal constructions

HYDERABAD: The Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association and the Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum, representing over 300 colonies, submitted a complaint to the state administration raising concerns about the increasing number of unauthorised high-rise buildings in their area.

Over 5,000 residents signing the complaint allege this unchecked construction is straining local infrastructure—narrow lanes are congested, emergency access is hampered, and water shortages are frequent.

The complaint also accuses GHMC’s Circle 18 town planning officials of facilitating violations in exchange for bribes, demanding criminal action and a high-level probe against two officials. Locals also allege that earlier complaints were ignored, with some facing retaliation in the form of police harassment and pressure from local intermediaries.

A member of the Welfare Association, Asif Hussain Sohail, told TNIE that, “This isn’t just about one colony. It’s about ensuring the law applies to everyone.”

The complaint includes demands such as criminal prosecution under anti-corruption laws, seizure of benami assets, demolition of illegal structures, suspension of the officials, a departmental inquiry into Circle 18 operations, and blocking of registrations for unauthorised properties.

Sources in the Vigilance and Enforcement Department confirmed receipt of the complaint, which is currently under preliminary review.