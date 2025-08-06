Lyme Disease in Limelight

Justin Timberlake recently revealed he had been battling Lyme disease for months before receiving a proper diagnosis. The 44-year-old singer, currently on his two-year Forget Tomorrow world tour, initially dismissed the fatigue and body pain as effects of ageing and a demanding schedule. However, his experience turned out to be a case of Lyme disease — a tick-borne illness known to cause symptoms such as nerve pain, chronic fatigue, cognitive difficulties, and long-term complications if left untreated.

Interestingly, Justin isn’t the only celebrity to have battled this illness. Others, including Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Avril Lavigne, and Amy Schumer, have publicly shared their struggles with Lyme disease. But this raises an important question: should people living in tropical regions like India be concerned?

What is Lyme disease?

“Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, transmitted through the bite of infected black-legged ticks, commonly called deer ticks. It is the most frequently reported tick-borne illness in North America and parts of Europe, but it’s relatively uncommon in India,” explains Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant, internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals.

Dr Shivaraju, senior consultant – physician & diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “In India, Lyme disease is sometimes associated with the Ixodes tick found in the Himalayan region, but this is not definitive.”