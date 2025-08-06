Supporting mothers beyond feeding

For most new mothers, the early days of motherhood can feel like a blur, marked by sleepless nights, hormonal upheavals, and a rollercoaster of emotions that rarely make it to the baby books. While breastfeeding is often idealised as a natural and beautiful bonding experience, the reality can be far more complex. It can feel overwhelming, isolating, or even distressing.

As World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7) is observed globally, experts speak to CE about the intersection of breastfeeding and mental health, addressing postpartum depression, anxiety, and the emotional toll of nursing.

“Fatigue and emotional ups and downs are common during the postpartum period,” says Dr Pallavi Chandra Ravula, consultant obstetrician and HOD of obstetrics at Fernandez Hospital, adding, “However, when a new mother experiences a persistent low mood, guilt, anxiety, difficulty functioning, or disinterest in the baby over a long period, it isn’t just exhaustion — these symptoms can indicate postpartum depression or anxiety.”

While breastfeeding is known to release oxytocin, often called the ‘love hormone’ which promotes calm, reduces stress, and enhances bonding, it’s not a universally calming experience.