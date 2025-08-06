Supporting mothers beyond feeding

For most new mothers, the early days of motherhood can feel like a blur, marked by sleepless nights, hormonal upheavals, and a rollercoaster of emotions that rarely make it to the baby books. While breastfeeding is often idealised as a natural and beautiful bonding experience, the reality can be far more complex. It can feel overwhelming, isolating, or even distressing.
As World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7) is observed globally, experts speak to CE about the intersection of breastfeeding and mental health, addressing postpartum depression, anxiety, and the emotional toll of nursing.
“Fatigue and emotional ups and downs are common during the postpartum period,” says Dr Pallavi Chandra Ravula, consultant obstetrician and HOD of obstetrics at Fernandez Hospital, adding, “However, when a new mother experiences a persistent low mood, guilt, anxiety, difficulty functioning, or disinterest in the baby over a long period, it isn’t just exhaustion — these symptoms can indicate postpartum depression or anxiety.”
While breastfeeding is known to release oxytocin, often called the ‘love hormone’ which promotes calm, reduces stress, and enhances bonding, it’s not a universally calming experience.
“For many mothers, breastfeeding can reduce stress. But for others, it may trigger negative feelings such as anxiety or sadness while nursing,” explains Dr Pallavi. These emotions may stem from hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, feeding challenges, or even a lesser-known condition called Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex (D-MER), a temporary dip in mood during milk letdown.
Dr C Manjula Rao, consultant clinical psychologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, points out that emotional dips after childbirth are more common than many realise. “Hormonal fluctuations, physical exhaustion, and adjusting to a new life can lead to what’s commonly called the ‘baby blues’,” she shares.
The difference lies in the duration and intensity. “Postpartum depression is more severe and long-lasting,” Dr Manjula explains, adding that it can interfere with daily life, lead to deep sadness, cause disinterest in previously enjoyed activities, and evoke feelings of hopelessness.”
Both experts agree: new mothers need safe, judgement-free spaces — to feel, to express, and to ask for help. “The best course of action is for the mother to reach out to her OB-GYN, therapist, or mental health professional as early as possible,” says Dr Pallavi, adding that postpartum mood disorders need timely attention. She shares, “Support with breastfeeding and simple stress-reducing strategies can make a big difference.”
Dr Manjula explains that therapy provides a safe environment to share feelings, learn coping strategies, and receive support to manage anxiety or depression. “Even small steps like taking breaks, asking for help, practising breathing exercises, or focusing on tiny wins can help ease emotional strain,” she says.
If breastfeeding starts affecting a mother’s mental health, both doctors stress that it’s okay to reconsider. “Switching to baby formula or opting for mixed feedings is a valid and healthy choice,” says Dr Pallavi, adding, “There’s no shame in choosing what’s best for the mother’s well-being.”
Dr Manjula echoes this: “Some mothers feel guilty for not breastfeeding, but feeding in any form is okay. It doesn’t define their love or worth.” Indeed, a supportive family can be a game changer. “When family members pitch in, whether it’s caring for the baby, helping with chores, or simply encouraging rest, it can ease a mother’s burden significantly,” says Dr Pallavi, advising that families should encourage mothers to seek help without placing pressure to breastfeed.
Ultimately, early intervention is key. “If a new mother feels persistently sad or anxious, loses interest in the baby, can’t sleep even when the baby is asleep, or has thoughts of harming herself or the baby, it’s crucial to seek professional help immediately,” Dr Pallavi emphasises, adding, “The earlier support is given, the better the outcome for both mother and child.”