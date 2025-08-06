Two more arrested in Kompally drug case, notices issued to seven pubs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana EAGLE team has arrested two more individuals in connection with the Malnadu drug case. To date, a total of ten people have been apprehended, and notices have been issued to seven pub managements. These include Prism Pub, Farm Pub, and Xora Pub.

EAGLE SP Rupesh identified the arrested accused as Lochan and Sandeep, both of whom were consumers and peddlers. “We are investigating all individuals who attended late-night parties at pubs. Technical data is also being analysed and based on the findings, further action will be taken,” said the official. The accused reportedly sold ganja to the prime accused, A Surya who is suspected of hosting drug-fueled parties at various city pubs. Investigations are underway to determine whether drug consumption occurred at these venues.

The racket was initially busted at Malnadu Restaurant in Kompally on July 7. During questioning, Sandeep confessed to using drugs at Quake Arena Pub, Xora Pub, Broadway, and others. He also stated that pubs had demarcated spaces facilitating drug consumption. Based on his confession, notices were issued to pub managers for further inquiry.

Notably, the sons of two police personnel were arrested in this case.

One of them, Rahul Tej, had filed for bail, which was later rejected by the court. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.