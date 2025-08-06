When healed injuries may still haunt us

We’ve all heard how life-altering accidents or emotional upheavals can be, but a recent study by the University of Toronto, published in Current Biology, reveals something deeper. Even fully healed injuries — physical or emotional — can leave lasting marks on the body, increasing sensitivity to stress long after the visible wounds have faded.

The study offers new insights into how past trauma can reprogram both the nervous and immune systems, making individuals more vulnerable to future stressors, explains Dr Krupan Kumar, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda.

Dr Dilip Gude, senior consultant physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, elaborates, “In the study, researchers used mice models and observed that predatory fear experienced six months earlier still triggered stress responses. They identified a specific receptor — TRPV1 — as a key player in this reaction.”