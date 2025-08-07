Eight more arrested in surrogacy racket in Hyderabad; fresh charges against Srushti centre owner

HYDERABAD: The investigation into the illegal fertility and surrogacy racket continues to bring out murkier facts even as eight more arrests were made on Wednesday.

A fresh complaint filed alleges that Pachipala Namratha, owner of the fertility centre, misused the name of a doctor on the clinic’s letterhead to prescribe medicines.

“We have booked a case under cheating and impersonation as well,” a senior police officer said.

With the eight persons arrested by the Gopalpuram police on Wednesday, the number of arrests made in connection with the racket linked to the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre reached 25, including several doctors.

According to a senior police officer, two more cases were registered during the day against Dr Namratha and others already named in earlier FIRs.

The first case was registered on July 25. More complaints were received after victims learned that Namratha had been arrested in a cheating case.

So far, police have filed eight cases against multiple accused persons.

Victims told the police that large sums, reportedly several lakhs, were collected from each couple on the pretext of IVF and surrogacy treatment.

According to statements, many approached the Srushti centre for IVF. Dr Namratha allegedly advised them to opt for surrogacy, assuring them that all legal requirements, including court permissions and statutory compliance, would be managed by the clinic.

Initially, couples were informed they would need to appear in court.