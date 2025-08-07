GHMC proposes Rs 960 crore road network near AOC Centre to ease traffic in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: To ease traffic congestion caused by the closure of military roads in Secunderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed an alternative road network near the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre.

The project involves constructing three flyovers, one Road over Bridge (RoB), and at-grade roads at three locations. The flyovers will connect Wellington Road to the Elevated Rotary, East Marredpally to the Elevated Rotary and from there to Safilguda.

A six-lane RoB is planned over the Secunderabad Military Siding lines, along with at-grade roads at Wellington Road, East Marredpally Road, and from Mahindra Hills to the RK Puram RoB.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 960 crore, with Rs 307 crore allocated for construction and Rs 490 crore for land acquisition.

The new road network is expected to bring major relief to commuters in Malkajgiri, Safilguda, Sainikpuri, and other nearby areas who currently face difficulties due to military road closures.