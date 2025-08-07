Rajat Kapoor: I See Myself as a Filmmaker First

Actor, filmmaker, writer, and theatre director Rajat Kapoor has worn many hats over the past three decades, but none alone can fully encapsulate the range of his artistic journey. From memorable performances on screen to bold experiments on stage, Rajat has carved a unique space for himself in both cinema and theatre. At the core of it all lies a singular passion: storytelling — whether through film, plays, or the written word.

Now, Hyderabad audiences will get to witness two of his most contrasting theatrical works, as Hardik Shah’s The Natak Company brings What’s Done Is Done, a clown-led reimagining of Macbeth, and The Brothers Karamazov, a layered Hindi adaptation of Dostoevsky’s 900-page novel, to Shilpakala Vedika on August 9. Both plays feature a stellar ensemble cast, including Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Mantra. In a candid conversation with CE, Rajat Kapoor opens up about the making of these productions, his creative collaborations and more.

Excerpts

Tell us about the two plays you’re bringing to Hyderabad.

One is What’s Done Is Done, an adaptation of Macbeth done by clowns. For the last 20–25 years, I’ve been doing most of my theatre work with clowns. They became a tool of exploration in theatre for me. We’ve done C for Clowns, and then Shakespeare plays like Hamlet, King Lear, Macbeth, and As You Like It — all with clowns. So Macbeth is part of that series. But last year, I thought maybe I’ve had enough of clowns for a while. Two years ago, we were travelling to Moscow with Macbeth for the Chekhov International Theatre Festival. On that flight, I started reading The Brothers Karamazov. I’m a huge Dostoevsky fan, The Idiot is a favourite, but I’d never read this one. And as I was reading it, I knew instantly, ‘this is the next play’.