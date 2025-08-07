Rajat Kapoor: I See Myself as a Filmmaker First

Actor, filmmaker, writer, and theatre director Rajat Kapoor has worn many hats over the past three decades, but none alone can fully encapsulate the range of his artistic journey. From memorable performances on screen to bold experiments on stage, Rajat has carved a unique space for himself in both cinema and theatre. At the core of it all lies a singular passion: storytelling — whether through film, plays, or the written word.
Now, Hyderabad audiences will get to witness two of his most contrasting theatrical works, as Hardik Shah’s The Natak Company brings What’s Done Is Done, a clown-led reimagining of Macbeth, and The Brothers Karamazov, a layered Hindi adaptation of Dostoevsky’s 900-page novel, to Shilpakala Vedika on August 9. Both plays feature a stellar ensemble cast, including Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Mantra. In a candid conversation with CE, Rajat Kapoor opens up about the making of these productions, his creative collaborations and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about the two plays you’re bringing to Hyderabad.
One is What’s Done Is Done, an adaptation of Macbeth done by clowns. For the last 20–25 years, I’ve been doing most of my theatre work with clowns. They became a tool of exploration in theatre for me. We’ve done C for Clowns, and then Shakespeare plays like Hamlet, King Lear, Macbeth, and As You Like It — all with clowns. So Macbeth is part of that series. But last year, I thought maybe I’ve had enough of clowns for a while. Two years ago, we were travelling to Moscow with Macbeth for the Chekhov International Theatre Festival. On that flight, I started reading The Brothers Karamazov. I’m a huge Dostoevsky fan, The Idiot is a favourite, but I’d never read this one. And as I was reading it, I knew instantly, ‘this is the next play’.
That’s a massive novel to adapt…
It’s a 900-page book! Just carrying it is an exercise, forget reading or adapting it. But the challenge was to carve out a 100-minute play that still retains the spirit and essence of the novel. That’s what we tried to do. It also marked my return to Hindi after nearly 30 years. My first play in my first language and also, the first one without clowns in a long while. Quite refreshing. (laughs) We are taking it to Russia this October so its quite exciting taking Dostoevsky back to his homeland.
How did you put this team together?
I’ve been lucky to have wonderful actors who are also wonderful friends — or maybe, wonderful friends who are also great actors. It works both ways. They’re loyal, I’m loyal, and they’re always ready for a new adventure. We also held auditions for about two months to add some new faces. They grow with the team, and maybe become part of the next play too. It’s how the repertoire and friendships both grow.
Any constants in your team?
Vinay Pathak has been a constant in every play I’ve done in the last 25 years. Ranvir Shorey joins when he’s free. Some come and go, but the core remains. And Vinay, he’s probably the busiest of them all, but somehow always available. First one to reply: ‘Yes, sir. I’m there’.
How do you manage your time across films, web series, and theatre?
Honestly, acting doesn’t take that long. It just seems like it does. But for me, a project might wrap in 15–20 days. Even if you do three projects a year — that’s just 60 days. You still have 10 months left for theatre, writing, whatever else you want.
Which of these: writing, directing, acting — is closest to your heart?
I see myself primarily as a filmmaker. That’s what I see in the mirror. It takes the most time — not just making the film, but raising funds, meeting producers. It takes at least a year and a half out of your life. Acting is comparatively easy. You’re done fast. But I don’t make a film every year, more like once in three years. So the balance works.
Where does Hyderabad stand in your journey?
We’re coming to Hyderabad after quite a while. Last time was with Nothing Like Lear, about two years ago, in a small theatre. This time, we’re at Shilpakala Vedika, and only because someone invited us. On our own, we can’t really manage tickets or do the marketing here. But I’m happy to say quite a few tickets have already been sold! Excited to perform for a big audience in Hyderabad.
Any fond memories of Hyderabad?
We brought The Blue Mug here in 2010. We were a bit nervous because it was partly in Hindi, but the audience was fantastic. Since then, I’ve been to Hyderabad many times — mostly for film shoots like Drishyam and Drishyam 2. But when you’re shooting, you don’t really get to explore. It’s mostly studio time.
Apart from being an actor-director, what does Rajat Kapoor enjoy?
The usual things. I love reading, music, hanging out with friends. We host a lot of parties at our house every week, I also travel with the kids sometimes. And at least twice a year, I go to Goa for a week or more. That’s my version of getting cleansed — not in the Ganga, but in Goa! (laughs)
What’s next?
I’m currently doing a Telugu film called Mahakali. There’s a film I made last year called Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa. Hopefully it’ll release this year or early next year. It’s being shown at the Jagran Film Festival, Mumbai next month. There’s also a series coming out next week, Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix, and some other acting work happening. And, Inshallah, I’ll start a new film soon.