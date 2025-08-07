Weaving new narratives at Taram
As we celebrate yet another National Handloom Day, it’s heartening to see how more people are embracing the richness and authenticity of handwoven fabrics. While traditional handloom outfits have always been admired, they often remain confined to festive or ethnic wear. But what if handlooms could be part of our everyday wardrobes? That’s exactly what designers Swathi Matam, Mithul Shah, and Mahendra Matam, the co-founders of the brand Taram are making possible. With their latest collection Rimjim and an evolving catalogue of vibrant handloom-based western wear, they’re reimagining how we wear tradition.
Excerpts
Can you walk us through your journey as a fashion designer?
Swathi: I’ve always been academically inclined, I did my Master’s from IIT Bombay, joined Deloitte, and later worked with Microsoft. But I always had a love for shopping and fashion. Every time I went shopping, I’d end up complaining that I couldn’t find styles I liked. Even after marriage, the complaints continued! While I didn’t initially think of getting into fashion design, I did want to start something of my own. Mithul and I first started a software services company. Eventually, I decided to pursue my interest in design. I’ve always had an eye for colours and aesthetics, and when I shared the idea with my husband and Mithul, they were both supportive.
That’s how our first label Myriti was born to create affordable designer wear. We continued with our jobs initially to test the waters. For us, it wasn’t just about design, but also about creating something meaningful and providing employment. I don’t have a formal degree in fashion, but I’ve always believed in learning by doing.
How did Taram come into being, and what inspired you to create western wear using handloom fabrics?
Swathi: With Myriti, we focused on traditional designer wear that was affordable. But I always felt a strong connection to handicrafts. I’m the kind of person who visits Fab India once a week, I’m just crazy about it! I love simple, handcrafted, sustainable clothing. After having my daughter, I wanted her to wear traditional fabrics that were also comfortable. Silk can be itchy for children, so I started making western-style dresses for her using Narayanpet fabric. She’s five now; people have always noticed and appreciated her outfits. That became the seed for Taram, a label that brings handlooms into casual and western wear. The vibrant colours of ikkat and Narayanpet fabrics truly brought the pieces to life. It was unexpected but incredibly encouraging to see how well people responded to it.
Was it difficult to adapt handloom fabrics for western silhouettes?
Swathi: Surprisingly, it wasn’t. We didn’t go big immediately; we already had the resources from Myriti and launched a few pieces to test the response. People loved it. We shared samples with a few customers and collected their feedback. Some issues came up — like zippers not sitting well on soft fabrics, or threads popping during machine wash, and we made improvements accordingly.
You showcased Taram at Miss World. Can you tell us more about that experience and the collection?
Swathi: Showcasing at Miss World was a huge opportunity, and we wanted to present handlooms like ikkat on a global stage in a way that went beyond traditional Indian attire. We wanted the collection to resonate with international audiences — something that looked global but was rooted in Indian heritage. That’s what led us to experiment with western styles, and the results were very encouraging.
What can you tell us about your latest collection, Rimjim?
Swathi: Rimjim is our monsoon collection, filled with vibrant colours and joyful energy. It features dresses, shararas, shirts, and western outfits made entirely with Narayanpet handloom fabric. We collaborated closely with our weavers to create customised checked patterns — something you rarely find in the market. The response has been amazing so far.
You’ve also introduced handloom-based accessories. What led to that idea?
Swathi: We wanted to offer a complete look. If someone’s wearing an ikkat dress, why not pair it with ikkat accessories like headbands, bags, or scarves? That’s how the idea was born. We also believe in sustainability; all our accessories are made from leftover fabric during tailoring. We even use those scraps to make tote bags, which are used to deliver our products. At a recent exhibition in Mumbai, these totes were a hit!
What’s it like working directly with weavers? Have there been any challenges?
Swathi: Absolutely. In Narayanpet, we work with a coordinator who manages around 200 weavers. We visit monthly, and they come to us every two weeks. We discuss fabric requirements, samples, and changes. It’s not easy, especially with delays, since this isn’t machine-made fabric.
Mithul: One challenge is when a designer has an idea that may not be technically feasible on the loom. We had to sit with weavers, experiment with colour combinations, and make several trials before finalising a design. Getting multicoloured weaves, for instance, involves a lot of wastage and trial.
How do you see handlooms trending in today’s fashion space, especially in urban cities?
Swathi: People are definitely becoming more inclined towards handlooms — they’re soft, breathable, sustainable, and they support traditional craftsmanship. While South India has always embraced handlooms, we’ve also been surprised by the response in the North. We thought lighter tones would do better there, but they loved our bold colours — especially our checked shirts. They were sold out in no time!
Mithul: The main limitation is the variety — compared to factory-made fabrics, handlooms have fewer options. But people appreciate the uniqueness and story behind each piece.
What’s next for Taram?
Mithul: It’s been just six months since we launched Taram. By June 2026, we’re planning to expand to cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. We’re also in the process of raising funds to grow the brand further.