Weaving new narratives at Taram

Swathi: I’ve always been academically inclined, I did my Master’s from IIT Bombay, joined Deloitte, and later worked with Microsoft. But I always had a love for shopping and fashion. Every time I went shopping, I’d end up complaining that I couldn’t find styles I liked. Even after marriage, the complaints continued! While I didn’t initially think of getting into fashion design, I did want to start something of my own. Mithul and I first started a software services company. Eventually, I decided to pursue my interest in design. I’ve always had an eye for colours and aesthetics, and when I shared the idea with my husband and Mithul, they were both supportive.

That’s how our first label Myriti was born to create affordable designer wear. We continued with our jobs initially to test the waters. For us, it wasn’t just about design, but also about creating something meaningful and providing employment. I don’t have a formal degree in fashion, but I’ve always believed in learning by doing.