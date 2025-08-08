Evening showers trigger traffic chaos, power cuts across Hyderabad ahead of festive weekend

HYDERABAD: Just as Hyderabadis were getting ready to head home for the long festive weekend, the evening rains played spoilsport on Thursday. With Varalakshmi Vratam and Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, many had planned an early departure, but the downpour brought the city to a standstill. From choked roads and stranded commuters to missed buses and jam-packed Metro stations, the sudden showers turned what should have been a joyful start to the holidays into a frustrating ordeal.

The IT corridor bore the brunt. Traffic crawled along key stretches in Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur and Mehdipatnam, with commuters stuck for hours. “I left my office in Kondapur by 5 pm, hoping to catch a bus to Warangal,” an IT employee posted on X. “I was stuck near Gachibowli for over 90 minutes. I missed my bus and had to book another one for late at night.”

Across Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet and Paradise Junction, glowing brake lights stretched endlessly. “It usually takes me 25 minutes to reach Paradise Junction from Jubilee Hills. It took me over two and a half hours today,” posted Imran, an X user.

The Metro offered no relief. While trains ran on time, crowds spilled out of stations as queues built up on the street. “I had to let three trains pass before I could get in,” said Alekya, a software engineer. “Inside, there was no room to even move my hand.”