Nine Medchal medical students test positive for ganja after drug peddler's confession

HYDERABAD: Following the confession of a drug peddler, EAGLE sleuths identified 100 consumers, including 32 medical students from a private college in Medchal. Drug tests were conducted, and nine students tested positive.

Traced through UPI transactions

On August 1, acting on a tip-off, the EAGLE team apprehended Arfath Ahmed Khan, a drug peddler with a three-year history of trafficking. He was caught with 2 kg of ganja worth around Rs 50,000. Police said the identities of the 100 consumers were traced through UPI transactions.

All nine students who tested positive are hostel inmates. Counselling sessions were held in the presence of their parents and the college principal. They have been admitted to a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre.

The EAGLE team said it would continue its crackdown on drug abuse and announced that drug tests would be conducted regularly across educational institutions in the state. College heads have been instructed to prevent any illegal activity on campus.