Bilwa 36 is your new veggie destination in Hyderabad

The sun dipping behind the city skyline, a gentle breeze, and plates of soulful vegetarian dishes that feel like warm hugs. That’s the magic you will find at Bilwa 36, a new rooftop escape in Jubilee Hills that’s equal parts charm, flavour and breathtaking views. The brainchild of entrepreneur duo Abhishek Agarwal and Preeti Agarwal, Bilwa 36 was created out of their deep passion for vegetarian cuisine.
Preeti explained that their priority is simple: delicious, fresh food and top-notch hygiene. “In Hyderabad, most kitchens are behind closed doors. But I was very particular about having a live kitchen here, so you can see how your food is made,” she said.
The rooftop venue has been thoughtfully designed to create a serene and picturesque atmosphere. Guests can enjoy the views of Hyderabad while savouring their meals, and the space is also perfect for hosting small parties, family get-togethers and birthdays.
At her restaurant, Preeti is particularly a fan of the starters. And indeed, the small plates did not disappoint: Paneer 65, where the curd- and spice-marinated cottage cheese was a burst of flavours with subtle hints of soya, was actually divine. The garnish of fried curry leaves brought a nice South Indian touch to the dish. Also delicious were the Tofu Pakoda and Tomato Arancini; the medium-spice pakoda was the perfect level of fried, making for an ideal rainy-day treat, while the arancini was an explosion of cheesy and tomato flavours... a great date-night choice when paired with the Virgin Hot Toddy. The drink, a scintillating concoction of honey, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves and other Indian spices, was ethereally soothing. Again, perfect for the monsoon weather!
In fact, Bilwa 36 offers a score of vibrant mocktails, like Strawberry Lips, a strawberry-pineapple-coconut tropical delight which paired wonderfully with the spicier food on the table. Chilli Guava, a particularly feisty mocktail — with its glass rimmed with salt and red chilli powder — was refreshing in every sip. And unsurprisingly, it paired well with the mildly spiced Broccoli Corn Tikki and Paneer Nuggets.
The restaurant’s menu features a curated selection of vegetarian dishes from both South and North India. We were so filled up on small plates but couldn’t resist indulging in the mains: Kothmir Kulcha and Garlic Butter Naan with some hearty Paneer Butter Masala. See, now this typical North Indian gravy can go wrong a lot of times, with chefs making it either too sweet or too spicy — but Bilwa 36 gets it just right. We also had some fragrant Veg Biryani, a great choice when you’re at the restaurant with family. There is indeed something unique about the flavours at Bilwa 36... they blend traditional flavours with innovative modern twists, enhancing the dining experience.
But one is curious: where does the name ‘Bilwa’ come from? Preeti confesses that she is a great devotee of Lord Shiva. Traditionally, the three-leaved bilwa is offered to him as a symbol of devotion, with some sources even pointing to the similarities between Lord Shiva’s trishul and the bilwa leaf.
Apart from its phenomenal food and ambience, what makes Bilwa 36 different from other restaurants? “I am here,” Preeti said with a confident smile, adding that this restaurant is top priority.
The final verdict: Bilwa 36 blends soulful flavours, a cosy café feel, and breathtaking cityscapes — inviting Hyderabadis to linger, laugh and fall in love with food all over again.