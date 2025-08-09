Bilwa 36 is your new veggie destination in Hyderabad

The sun dipping behind the city skyline, a gentle breeze, and plates of soulful vegetarian dishes that feel like warm hugs. That’s the magic you will find at Bilwa 36, a new rooftop escape in Jubilee Hills that’s equal parts charm, flavour and breathtaking views. The brainchild of entrepreneur duo Abhishek Agarwal and Preeti Agarwal, Bilwa 36 was created out of their deep passion for vegetarian cuisine.

Preeti explained that their priority is simple: delicious, fresh food and top-notch hygiene. “In Hyderabad, most kitchens are behind closed doors. But I was very particular about having a live kitchen here, so you can see how your food is made,” she said.

The rooftop venue has been thoughtfully designed to create a serene and picturesque atmosphere. Guests can enjoy the views of Hyderabad while savouring their meals, and the space is also perfect for hosting small parties, family get-togethers and birthdays.