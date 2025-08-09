Punjabi delights at NHA

Punjabi food is a vibe, a delicious blend of bold flavours and the authentic richness of its culture. And in the monsoon season, when cravings for hearty comfort food peak, few cuisines satisfy like Punjabi fare.

This August, Novotel Hyderabad Airport is serving up Swaad Punjab Da, curated by Chef Sandeep Singh Sabharwal, who brings his own twist to this flavour-packed journey spread across an elaborate buffet and live counters.

Speaking about his journey, Chef Sandeep recalls, “It all started when I ran away from home. My parents asked me to join a catering college, so we moved from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Chef Amanna Raju is my guru, I’ve learnt a lot from him. Later, I went back to Mumbai, then to Amritsar, and moved around. Eventually, I shifted from hotels to restaurants, working with several in Hyderabad and Amritsar.”

For Swaad Punjab Da, the menu is a vibrant mix of classics and regional specials. Highlights include Tandoori Lamb Chops (tandoori chaap), Amritsari-style Chole Bhature (a rarity in Hyderabad), Kadhi Chawal, Chole Kulche. Apart from these Amritsari street favourites, a range of parathas await you: aloo, gobi, and chicken. Winter favourites like Makki Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag are freshly made to order, alongside unique offerings such as Tomato Dhaniya Shorba, a rare soup found mainly in Amritsar.

Desserts are just as indulgent: Pinni, Makhana Kheer sweetened with jaggery, Panjeeri made with ghee-roasted nuts and besan — all reminiscent of authentic Punjabi kitchens.