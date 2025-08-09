Threads that tie hearts: Rakhi stories

One of my fondest memories with my siblings — my sister Bhavana Reddy and our cousin brother Abhishek Reddy — is from our summer vacations. We lived in Delhi, and he would come from Hyderabad. We would wait at the door with a bowl of chips and a glass of Thumbs Up just for him, and spend days cycling around the colony and lazily enjoying our summers together. Growing up, we were never in the same city, so Rakhi was celebrated by mailing him the rakhi and receiving sweets and candies in return. After I moved to Hyderabad, we started celebrating in person, and now every Rakhi, I make sure to meet him, tie the rakhi, and watch our children exchange theirs too. These days, with our busy lives, we mostly spend Rakhi catching up, talking about what’s happening in each other’s lives, and just being there for one another. We’ve always loved watching movies together, playing video games as kids, and enjoying simple moments at home. Being the elder sibling, I share a friendly, supportive bond with both my brother and sister — rooted in love, laughter, and always having each other’s backs.

Dr Priyanka Bharde, Kuchipudi dancer