Threads that tie hearts: Rakhi stories

Every August, Raksha Bandhan brings warm memories, joyful reunions, and the promise of being there for one another. This year, on August 9, rakhis will be tied not only between siblings by birth but also among those connected through love, trust, and years of togetherness. For many, the day is filled with traditions like visiting temples, performing rituals, exchanging gifts, and spending time with family. For others, it’s about catching up, recalling childhood summers, and cherishing the small moments. Underneath it all, the same feeling prevails: bonds that remain strong despite distance, time, and life’s changes. CE spoke with well-known personalities about the memories and emotions that make this festival a beautiful celebration of lasting connections.
Ritesh G Rao, playback singer and lyricist
My brother Saatvik G Rao and I worked on many singing projects together, but Bheemla Nayak was our first, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts. We had immense fun working on it, and the journey since then has been wonderful. I still remember the joy of watching him perform Bol Baby Bol on stage, and how he would patiently wait just to cheer me on during my reality show performances. That kind of support meant the world to me. We’ve always believed we are stronger as a team, and with that strength, we can face anything. We may not express it openly, but deep down, we know we’ll always have each other’s back. Food and games are a must when we’re together. I recorded a song for #Bro called Chellamma, which was about the brother-sister bond. Through this song, I expressed everything I wanted to say to my brother and little sister. I’m grateful it touched so many hearts.
Sravanthi Basa, comedian
My brother, Srinivas Reddy, is actually my cousin, but our bond runs deeper. We first connected when he was being bullied; I couldn’t bear the injustice. I picked a fight with the bullies to defend my little brother, and vividly remember lovingly feeding him pappu annam after that. He called me Chinni, and every Rakhi, like a true Telanganite, touched my feet for blessings after tying the thread. As adults, we live far away. But when we meet, the memories come flooding back... we laugh, reflect, and for a while, feel like kids again — just raw, real, and safe. I have been through a lot in life, and comedy became my release. But this siblinghood is not just limited to blood. Of my 82k followers, there are so many who affectionately call me ‘Akka’. I think they, like my brother, connect with the part of me that says, ‘I see your trauma. You’re not alone’.
Rag Mayur, actor
To begin with, I do not have a sister-by-blood relation but a God-given sister, Sindhu, who has been tying rakhi to me for 25 years. One memorable Rakhi was when she came all the way to my college and tied it, for which I had to sneak out of class. She has always been the giver in our relationship and I feel blessed to receive that unconditional love from her. The cherry on top is that she is my free legal advisor as she is a lawyer in the high court. When we are together, we discuss our schoolmates and probably judge them. (laughs)
Yamini Reddy, Kuchipudi dancer
One of my fondest memories with my siblings — my sister Bhavana Reddy and our cousin brother Abhishek Reddy — is from our summer vacations. We lived in Delhi, and he would come from Hyderabad. We would wait at the door with a bowl of chips and a glass of Thumbs Up just for him, and spend days cycling around the colony and lazily enjoying our summers together. Growing up, we were never in the same city, so Rakhi was celebrated by mailing him the rakhi and receiving sweets and candies in return. After I moved to Hyderabad, we started celebrating in person, and now every Rakhi, I make sure to meet him, tie the rakhi, and watch our children exchange theirs too. These days, with our busy lives, we mostly spend Rakhi catching up, talking about what’s happening in each other’s lives, and just being there for one another. We’ve always loved watching movies together, playing video games as kids, and enjoying simple moments at home. Being the elder sibling, I share a friendly, supportive bond with both my brother and sister — rooted in love, laughter, and always having each other’s backs.
Dr Priyanka Bharde, Kuchipudi dancer
Rakhi, for us, is about making each other feel special with quality time and gifts. Our usual routine includes a temple visit, pooja, tying the rakhi, exchanging gifts, and going out. We are three siblings — Srikar Bharade (brother), Shambhavi Bharade (sister), and me. All those open conversations we have about life and insecurities, apart from the way we lift each other up, are things I’ll always want to remember. We can talk about anything and stand strong together against any problem. It’s all about family, food, and films. Watching movies in our home theatre with delicious food on holidays is the most precious time for me — simple, cosy, and peaceful. We cherish small moments like these more than any grandeur.