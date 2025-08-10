GHMC to engage R&D institutions, IITs, NITs for quality checks on civic works

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that it will engage educational societies, universities, R&D institutions, IITs and NITs for third-party quality control of civic works during 2024-25 across all 30 circles, divided into 12 slices, for projects above Rs 5 lakh.

The aim is to improve public infrastructure quality, crack down on defective materials and ensure accountability. This will cover cement concrete pavements, bituminous roads, culverts, bridges, underground drainage, stormwater drains, and footpaths, but excludes works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), housing projects and those with Project Management Consultants (PMCs).

Officials said each agency will be allotted one slice, provided all slices receive bids. Agencies must set up quality control systems, conduct field and lab tests, inspect works at various stages, highlight issues, and recommend solutions. Tests must follow IS, IRC, MORTH and CPHEEO standards, with random sampling done in the presence of contractors and department representatives.

During inspections, agencies must check adherence to approved drawings, designs and specifications, and immediately report any unapproved changes to officials.