Telangana Dy CM Bhatti orders installation of solar power plants on all government buildings

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Cabinet has made a policy decision to ramp up large-scale solar power production, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to install solar power plants on all government buildings — from Gram Panchayats to the Secretariat.

On Saturday, he held a video conference with district collectors to discuss the installation of solar power plants on government structures and the implementation of the Indira Solar Girijana Vikasam scheme on lands governed by the Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) Act.

The deputy chief minister instructed collectors to send the layout plans of all district collectorates, including parking areas and canteens, to Hyderabad. He emphasised that since most collectorates follow similar architectural designs, standardised planning for solar installations would be efficient.

“A questionnaire detailing the requirements for setting up solar power plants will be sent to the collectors. They are expected to fill it out and return it to the office of the Principal Secretary for Energy within a week,” he said.

In addition to government offices, he directed that solar power systems be installed in government schools, colleges, and higher education institutions. Collectors were also asked to provide information about large vacant lands under the Irrigation and Roads & Buildings departments.

Explaining the state’s broader solar initiative, Vikramarka highlighted that the government plans to provide free solar-powered pumps through the Indira Solar Girijana Vikasam scheme. This initiative, part of the Nallamala Declaration, targets the 6.7 lakh acres of land distributed to tribal communities under the ROFR Act during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He noted that the programme has already been launched in the Achampet constituency and that similar efforts are planned in select areas of Adilabad district later this month.