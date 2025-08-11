Cricketer Syed Kirmani reasserts Hyderabadi roots during book launch

HYDERABAD: Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani said his roots are in Hyderabad. “I am proud to be Hyderabadi. My roots are there in Hyderabad. I studied at All Saints’ School in the city. VVS Laxman also studied in the same school,” he said.

On Sunday, Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy launched Stumped, a book authored by Kirmani.

Recalling a moment from the 1983 World Cup final, Kirmani said: “Balwinder Singh joined me in the last-wicket partnership. In those days, there were no proper helmets. A bouncer hit him on the helmet. He moved away from the stumps, rubbing his helmet. I asked why. He paused, said, ‘Ah! Am I rubbing my helmet?’ and took it off.”

Addressing the gathering, Vivek said Kirmani had brought respect to the Indian cricket team on the international stage.

He said the Telangana government was encouraging sports and sportspersons, recalling that it had given cash rewards and housing sites to athletes.