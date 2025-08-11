Nampally to get world-class, fully automated, multi-level parking

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) is giving final touches to a state-of-the-art automated multi-level parking facility at Nampally, aimed at easing the city’s parking woes. HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, after inspecting the site on Sunday, announced that the project will open to the public soon after receiving final approvals from various government departments.

Constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the project employs Germany’s advanced Palis technology for a fully automated puzzle parking system — the first of its kind in India and among the most advanced globally.

The complex covers 2,000 square yards of HMRL land and was developed at a cost of Rs 102 crore. It consists of 15 floors, including three basements and seven levels designated for parking. To ensure its viability, the complex features five commercial floors.

Among its amenities are two cinema theatres and a viewing gallery on the 11th floor that offers city views. The parking system is designed to accommodate 250 cars and 200 two-wheelers.

Operating entirely via sensors and without pallets or human intervention, the system automatically categorises SUVs, sedans, and small cars and parks them on designated floors.

How does it work?

Upon arrival, users receive an entry ticket with a QR code or smart card that directs them to the terminal. After placing the car on the turntable, applying the handbrake, and turning off the engine, users swipe the card to initiate the parking process. The system scans, classifies, and parks the vehicle automatically. To retrieve the vehicle, users pay the fee, swipe the card, and the system returns the car from the parking platform.