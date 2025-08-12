Four arrested for killing firewood shop owner in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police on Monday arrested four persons for killing a firewood shop owner as the accused bore a grudge against him over profits in business. The deceased, identified as Srinivasulu alias Srinivas, was killed on Sunday near Hafeezpet railway station.

The police said that Srinivas was running the shop for the past five years and earning substantial profits. The adjacent shop owner, SK Moiz, developed a grudge against Srinivas. With the intention of taking over his business and earning huge profits as well, he hatched a plan to eliminate him with the help of his nephew Sahil, his worker Maqbul, and auto driver Anwar.

As per their plan, the accused picked up a quarrel with the deceased. During the altercation, Sahil stabbed Srinivasulu in the stomach with a knife, and the prime accused Moiz throttled him with the assistance of Maqbul and Anwar. Srinivas sustained grievous injuries and died while being shifted to a private hospital.

The police arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime. Investigation is underway.