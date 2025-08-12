GHMC bigwigs to inspect excavated cellars

HYDERABAD: In view of the heavy rains lashing Greater Hyderabad and forecasts of more to come, the GHMC has instructed that all excavated cellar sites be inspected over the next few days.

Additional Chief City Planners, City Planners from the head office and zonal offices, and Assistant City Planners have been tasked with inspecting sites within their jurisdictions.

They will check the safety of surrounding buildings, look for soil erosion or exposure caused by continuous rains, and ensure builders take all necessary precautionary measures.

In case of emergencies, developers and owners will be instructed to provide sandbags and other safety measures. No officer will be allowed to leave headquarters without prior permission until the end of the monsoon period.