GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan urges officials to ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh fete

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has urged the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) and officials from all government departments concerned to extend their cooperation to ensure the upcoming Ganesh festival is organised smoothly across the city.

He chaired a preparatory convergence meeting at the GHMC Head Office with senior officials from various departments and BGUS members to review arrangements for the festival, scheduled to begin on August 27, 2025, and conclude with idol immersion on September 6, 2025.

Karnan said that, like in previous years, GHMC, police, and other agencies will work in close coordination to make the celebrations a grand success. He added that repair works are already underway on roads damaged due to heavy rains, and any pending works on national highways used for idol processions will also be completed in time.

He assured that more cranes will be deployed at immersion points. There will be no budgetary constraints, with more funds allocated compared to last year for logistics and arrangements.