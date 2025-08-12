Manasa Varanasi: This is exactly where I want to be

“Train smart, not hard,” she said when asked about her fitness mantra. “I think diet is everything, but diet and exercise go together as a couple, so both are important for fitness,” she added, noting that is a foodie and splurges a lot, but balance it out with a lot of exercise. “I am grateful to my ammamma and my mom for giving me good metabolic genes,” Manasa quipped.

For the beauty queen, outer beauty isn’t everything; nourishing inner beauty also matters. “I think just being positive, being very grateful for what’s there in life, and staying driven and passionate about designing and building new things is what keeps me going,” she shared thoughtfully.

She revealed that she has been unlearning habits that are helping her grow as a person. “I am unlearning people-pleasing and being overly nice by being a bit of a mean girl,” Manasa explained.

As she steps into her next chapter, cinema has her full attention. “It’s been magical because this is exactly where I want to be, and I am so passionate about cinema and my journey as an actor,” she said, revealing that her debut film Couple Friendly with UV Creations is set to release soon. “It’s releasing very soon, in just a few months, so stay tuned because you should definitely watch it in theatres when it comes out,” she excitedly said. So, what is one lesson she has learned in acting? “To just be unhinged, confident and to breathe. And whatever character it is, to let loose... ” she advised.

In a world that often rushes towards the next milestone, Manasa Varanasi stands grounded, celebrating where she comes from, honouring who she is becoming, and doing it all with grace, laughter and a little help from ammamma’s meals.