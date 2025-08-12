ME Azaad: Voice Behind the Scenes
The dubbing industry has long been a silent pillar supporting films, television, news, and a variety of creative fields. Lending your voice to a character or a piece of content demands not just talent, but also discipline, dedication, and an ear for nuance. ME Azaad, a pioneer in the Indian dubbing space, voice trainer, and now a doctorate holder, has spent decades shaping voices and careers. Having trained thousands as voice-over and dubbing artistes, he recently turned his expertise into a book titled Rising to Power, which distills his life’s work into a guide for aspiring professionals. CE spoke to him about his journey, his contributions to the industry, and the story behind his book.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey into the dubbing industry.
Back in the early 1990s, Telugu films were dubbed exclusively in Chennai as Hyderabad had no infrastructure for it. In 1991, I recognised the need to develop local talent in Andhra Pradesh. Along with a few like-minded individuals, I co-founded the Movie TV Dubbing Artist Association and brought together over 60 dubbing artistes to work directly with clients and create a sustainable ecosystem. Around the same time, the state government mandated that Telugu films must be shot and dubbed within the state to qualify for subsidies. This was a turning point. But Hyderabad still lacked trained talent, so I established Swaradarshini Dubbing Training Institute, the first dedicated dubbing training institute in India. Former MP and legendary dubbing artist Kongara Jaggayya personally appreciated this effort. Our graduates soon began lending their voices to Doordarshan and films, paving the way for hundreds to build thriving careers. Over time, this evolved into a movement — one where voice became both a profession and a powerful medium of expression.
Was it passion that brought you here?
Absolutely. My father was a district education officer, and we often had visitors at home. After they left, I would mimic their voices and mannerisms. My father was amused, and his friends would say, ‘This boy is meant for the arts, something with his voice.’ That early encouragement planted the seed. I knew my ambition: to make my voice reach people, move them, and make a difference.
How many people have you trained for anchoring?
Over the years, I’ve trained close to 7,500 individuals — from politicians (including former chief ministers, MPs, MLAs) to lawyers, doctors, singers, pastors, RJs, VJs, news anchors, and even magicians. I’ve seen first-hand how a powerful voice can transform careers and personalities.
How often did you practice to master your craft?
For me, practice isn’t an event; it’s a way of life. My day starts with yoga, breathing exercises, oil pulling, tongue twisters, and vocal warm-ups. Your voice is your instrument, you have to keep it tuned every day. Excellence comes quietly, through consistency.
You recently earned a doctorate. Tell us about that.
This doctorate is the result of over three decades of work, not just in entertainment, but in spiritual and social spaces too. I’ve lent my voice to devotional works across faiths — from Jesus to Shirdi Sai Baba and Chilkur Balaji to Quranic verses. In advertising, I’ve worked with leading agencies like RK Swamy, Lintas, and Ulka, lending my voice and creative direction to over 600 jingles. But my work extended far beyond narration; I was scripting, conceptualising, composing, and voicing, often doing the work of five professionals in one. One of the most fulfilling chapters was training blind children in voice culture. For them, voice was not just expression but identity and independence. Watching them speak with confidence was more rewarding than any accolade. I’ve also made it a point to donate 25% of my earnings to charitable causes. When I received my doctorate, it felt like the universe’s acknowledgment that a voice, when used with purpose, can truly be a force for change.
How has the dubbing industry evolved?
It’s changed dramatically. Earlier, dubbing was an invisible craft. Today, it’s a respected profession with visibility and recognition. Technology has made it faster, but the heart of dubbing — emotional connection and authenticity — remains unchanged. Now, a Telugu film can resonate in Hindi-speaking regions, or a Malayalam film can find fans in Tamil Nadu. Dubbing is helping build a truly pan-Indian cinema culture, where language is no longer a barrier but a bridge.
Tell us about your book
For years, I’ve received requests from across India to train people in voice and dubbing. But it wasn’t possible to teach everyone personally. That’s when I decided to put my knowledge into a book. The result is Rising to Power, a comprehensive voice training guide. It’s for anyone whose career depends on their voice — politicians, actors, speakers, news anchors. It covers voice modulation, pronunciation, breathing techniques, meditation, memory exercises, and even eye and dental care. I’m also working on a Telugu version, Swaradarshini.
Your message to budding professionals in this field?
Never underestimate your voice. It can move people, change perspectives, and create magic. But talent alone isn’t enough; you need discipline, humility, and a lifelong learning attitude.
What keeps you motivated?
The transformation I see in my students. Watching someone go from shy to confident, finding not just their voice but their identity — that’s the real reward.
Quick professional tips
Warm up daily with breathing exercises and tongue twisters
Stay hydrated, as your vocal cords need moisture
Avoid straining or shouting unnecessarily
Record yourself often to monitor clarity and modulation
Rest your voice after long sessions
Treat your voice with respect: it’s your most powerful asset