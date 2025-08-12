ME Azaad: Voice Behind the Scenes

A

This doctorate is the result of over three decades of work, not just in entertainment, but in spiritual and social spaces too. I’ve lent my voice to devotional works across faiths — from Jesus to Shirdi Sai Baba and Chilkur Balaji to Quranic verses. In advertising, I’ve worked with leading agencies like RK Swamy, Lintas, and Ulka, lending my voice and creative direction to over 600 jingles. But my work extended far beyond narration; I was scripting, conceptualising, composing, and voicing, often doing the work of five professionals in one. One of the most fulfilling chapters was training blind children in voice culture. For them, voice was not just expression but identity and independence. Watching them speak with confidence was more rewarding than any accolade. I’ve also made it a point to donate 25% of my earnings to charitable causes. When I received my doctorate, it felt like the universe’s acknowledgment that a voice, when used with purpose, can truly be a force for change.